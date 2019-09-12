You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Peter T. BOGART Obituary
PETER T. BOGART Peter Teignmouth Bogart passed away suddenly at home on September 11, 2019. He was 82 and had just celebrated his 60th wedding anniversary to his beloved wife, Darleen Emily Bogart OC (née Welk). He is remembered by his son Christopher, his daughter-in- law Elizabeth O'Connell and the three grandchildren he adored, Katie, Liam and Claire. Peter was one of seven brothers who grew up in Wychwood Park, the sons of Ernest Charlton Bogart and Edith Mary Bogart (née Clarkson); he was predeceased by Ernest, Geoff, Robert and Humphrey and is survived by John and James. He is also survived by a large number of nieces, nephews and cousins who enjoyed his antics in the summers at Glenavy Point on Lake Rosseau. The family is grateful for the wonderful care from Dr. Carol Kitai of Women's College Hospital, the hospital where both Peter and his mother proudly served on the board of directors for many years and to which any memorial donations are invited. The family will hold a private service, and later commemorate Peter's life at a celebration in the weeks to come.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 12 to Sept. 16, 2019
