PETER W. NESSELROTH Dr. Peter W. Nesselroth passed peacefully at home on May 31, 2020, of natural causes in his 86th year. Distinguished Professor Emeritus, University of Toronto (French, Comparative Lit.) and a recipient of the Ordre des Palmes Académiques of France. He will be missed for his intellect, charm, memorable wit, and his academic work on Lautréamont, Derrida, and McLuhan. Born in Berlin in 1935, he endured many tribulations and challenges with humour and grace, starting a new life in New York (CCNY '57, '58, Columbia '68) and then Toronto, making many friends along the way. He is survived by former spouse Carolyn and their children Daniel (Adrienne) and Eva (Thomas) and grandson, Zygmunt. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Red Door family shelter. www.reddoorshelter.ca/ways-to-give/tribute-gift
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 6 to June 10, 2020