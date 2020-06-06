You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peter NESSELROTH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter W. NESSELROTH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter W. NESSELROTH Obituary
PETER W. NESSELROTH Dr. Peter W. Nesselroth passed peacefully at home on May 31, 2020, of natural causes in his 86th year. Distinguished Professor Emeritus, University of Toronto (French, Comparative Lit.) and a recipient of the Ordre des Palmes Académiques of France. He will be missed for his intellect, charm, memorable wit, and his academic work on Lautréamont, Derrida, and McLuhan. Born in Berlin in 1935, he endured many tribulations and challenges with humour and grace, starting a new life in New York (CCNY '57, '58, Columbia '68) and then Toronto, making many friends along the way. He is survived by former spouse Carolyn and their children Daniel (Adrienne) and Eva (Thomas) and grandson, Zygmunt. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Red Door family shelter. www.reddoorshelter.ca/ways-to-give/tribute-gift
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 6 to June 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -