PETER WARREN SKYNNER It is with heartfelt sadness, that the family announces the peaceful passing of Peter Skynner, at Victoria Hospital, London on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in his 83rd year. Dearly beloved husband to Trudy. Loving father of Mark (Coleen), Matthew (Karen), Michael, James (Jennifer) and the late Jon (2019) (Nathalie). Cherished grandfather of Peter Jr., Lauren, Samantha, Sydney, Alexander, Nicholas, Tristan, Brooke, Robert and Thomas. Peter was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba to Harris and Lucille (Harsh). After graduating from the University of Manitoba, Peter followed in the footsteps of his father, into a successful career in commercial real estate in Winnipeg, Vancouver, Toronto and various cities in the U.S., thereafter becoming a mentor to his children. On March 9, 1996, he married his wife and best friend, Trudy King-Skynner and together they pursued their mutual passions of travel, summers relaxing at the cottage in the Haliburton Highlands, and many treasured laughter-filled dinners with family and friends. Peter enjoyed many winters in Florida and Monterey, California, as he continued with the challenges of golf and bridge. He especially revelled in sitting at the 16th hole to watch the annual PGA Tour at Pebble Beach. Peter was known for his quick wit, robust laugh and vibrant personality. The family would like to thank all the wonderfully caring staff at Victoria Hospital for the compassionate and dignified care they provided. A private funeral will take place in Niagara Falls later in the spring. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation in memory of Peter are asked to consider the Alzheimer Society of Canada or a charity of their choice. For information and online condolences, please visit www.westviewfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 2 to May 6, 2020