|
|
DR. PETER WEI-CHEH CHEN January 1 ,1927 - December 8, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dr Peter Wei-Cheh Chen in Montreal. With a strong mind but a fluttering heart he joined his love, Isabel, his predeceased wife. He will be dearly missed by his two devoted sons, John (Virginia) and Joseph (Dana); six grandchildren, Ningru (Oliver), Ningran, Nicolas, Ningxuan, Jonathan, Ningkai; and step-grandson, Massimo. Peter was born in Wenzhou, China into a farming-scholar family which did not find favor with the communist revolutionaries at the time. He interrupted his university education in Shanghai to return to defend his home in a resistance force. He joined the Kuomintang in Taiwan in 1950 where he completed his law degree and later obtained his PhD in Civil Evidence at the Sorbonne in Paris. Peter had a successful career in Taiwan working as a prosecutor, as a member of the Nationalist party, and he taught at two universities. In 1972 due to the softening of the US-China relationship and the threat in Southeast Asia, Peter and Isabel gave up everything to secure a better future for their two sons; they looked around the world and found in Montreal a welcoming home. Life as an immigrant was far more challenging than imagined. With perseverance, resilience and the unfailing support of his wife, his proudest achievement was his successful second act as a businessman and a pioneering restauranteur. He returned to a law practice in Taiwan briefly but felt truly at home in Canada. Peter had an imposing presence with a sharp and critical mind. At the same time he was very social and generous with his time. Over the years many would seek his advice, guidance and letters in calligraphy. His favorite pastime was playing host to mahjong marathons, cooking his mother's famous dishes, and opining about geopolitics and world affairs regardless of his audience. He relished in the success of his two sons as medical doctors. Visitation at 9:30 a.m. followed by funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 13 at the Chinese Catholic Mission, 205 rue de la Gauchetière Ouest, Montreal, Quebec, H2Z 1C5. Private burial to follow. Contributions in his memory can be made to the Montreal Chinese Hospital Foundation.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019