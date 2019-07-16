|
PETER WELSH 1941 - 2019 With deep sadness we announce the death of Peter Welsh. He died suddenly at home in Cuernavaca, Mexico, July 10, 2019 at 1:20 a.m. after a fierce battle with cancer. His wife, Judy, and sister, Anne, were at his side. Visitation was held that afternoon in Cuernavaca allowing close friends and neighbours to pay respects and say adios. A memorial will be held in Canada at a later date. He is survived by Judy, soulmate and beloved wife of 53 years, daughter Laura (Mike), grandchildren Mia and Andrew, son Michael (Jane); sisters Anne (Peter), Cathy (Gord), Patti (John), brother John, (Jim predeceased); sisters-in law Mary (Dick predeceased), Pam (Mike), and Susan (Ao) and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 16 to July 20, 2019