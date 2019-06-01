You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
416-487-4523
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter GOLD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Werner GOLD


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Peter Werner GOLD Obituary
PETER WERNER GOLD April 28, 1943 - May 27, 2019 Beloved husband of 49 years to Kirsten. Father of Stephen (Jennifer) and Geoffrey; and adored Opi to much loved Stella. Brother to Gitti, Gerlinde and Uli in Germany, as well as uncle and cousin to family also in Germany. Peter fought a courageous battle with Lymphoma and peacefully passed away at home surrounded by his family. He came to Canada in 1969, transferring from IBM Germany to IBM Canada. Peter loved his job which included extensive travel throughout the US and Mexico. In retirement, he continued to pursue his hobbies of cycling and amateur radio. He had many long and enduring years of friendship with his ham buddies. Thank you for all the excellent health care he received. Dearly missed but now at peace. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville) for a remembrance service at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 8th followed by a reception in the Rosedale Room. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 1 to June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now