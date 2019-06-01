PETER WERNER GOLD April 28, 1943 - May 27, 2019 Beloved husband of 49 years to Kirsten. Father of Stephen (Jennifer) and Geoffrey; and adored Opi to much loved Stella. Brother to Gitti, Gerlinde and Uli in Germany, as well as uncle and cousin to family also in Germany. Peter fought a courageous battle with Lymphoma and peacefully passed away at home surrounded by his family. He came to Canada in 1969, transferring from IBM Germany to IBM Canada. Peter loved his job which included extensive travel throughout the US and Mexico. In retirement, he continued to pursue his hobbies of cycling and amateur radio. He had many long and enduring years of friendship with his ham buddies. Thank you for all the excellent health care he received. Dearly missed but now at peace. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville) for a remembrance service at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 8th followed by a reception in the Rosedale Room. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com. Published in The Globe and Mail from June 1 to June 5, 2019