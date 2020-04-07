|
|
PETER WHITE Peacefully on the morning of March 9, 2020, Peter White passed away after a brief illness with his family at his side. Peter was born in Toronto, Ontario on November 10, 1940, the eldest son of Peter and Jean (McLeod) White and brother to Douglas and David White. Peter was predeceased by his beloved wife, Penny, who passed last summer after a lengthy battle with cancer. He will be greatly missed by his children, Peter (Kathleen Meek) and Stephanie (Ryan Sorby); and his adoring grandchildren, Gwyneth White, and Thea and Luke Sorby. Peter will also be remembered fondly by the families of his cousins, Carole (widow of Hugh) MacLeod and Barbara (widow of Ron) Chisholm. We would also like to thank "friends like family" Tony and Nique Hendrie for their support and caregiving for Peter and Penny during these last few challenging years. Peter started his education at Brown Public school in Toronto shortly followed by Upper Canada College where he kept himself busy playing football, hockey and cricket. Cricket is where his talents really shined and his fast bowling earned him the moniker as the 'terror of batters' in the private school league. He earned himself a spot on the Ontario Junior Provincial team in 1958 and the following year played with the Canadian Junior Cricket Colts in England. In 1957, at the tender age of 17, Peter headed off to London where he studied pre-business at the University of Western Ontario. He got into life at Western with gusto with new friends, the position of Student Council Secretary, stage lighting and management of the school play and a successful academic experience culminating in an acceptance at Osgoode Hall Law School in Toronto. While on a double date with an Osgoode classmate, Peter met "this fantastic blonde" named Penny Pidgeon, the love of his life. Peter and Penny married in 1967. Following his call to the bar in 1965, Peter articled in the real estate department of Borden Elliott before landing at Osler Hoskin. A few years later he joined his father at White Bristol, a firm founded by Peter's grandfather in 1916, where he led the real estate group and managed the office. Following White Bristol's absorption into Oslers in 1974, Peter worked his way up in Oslers' real estate group, becoming group chair in 1984, a position he held until passing the torch in 1989. In addition to his accomplished real estate practice working on key transactions with many of Canada's household names, Peter chaired the County of York Law Association, taught real estate law for the Bar Admissions Course, and mentored many young leaders in the legal field. In 2004, Peter bid adieu to his professional life and retired with Penny to their country home "Osprey" in the hills near Collingwood. Peter had an appetite for life that was insatiable. He was a lover of jazz, fine food, the great outdoors, good friends and better company. He loved to dance, mix it up with friends new and old, to bellow a loud hoot or howl while listening to his favourite tunes at top volume. Brubeck, Basie and Blakey were his bibles. But what he loved most of all was getting to know you. What made you tick, what sports your kids played, what books you loved. He himself devoured books and rare jazz albums at a staggering rate. He wrote a fantastic history of our family as well as his beloved Nekabong fishing club and a half decent cookbook despite his infrequent forays into the kitchen. Many will remember the pregnant pauses in his speech, those signature phrases, the howling laugh. For us, he was a towering physical presence, a wink and a smile, a deep bellowing voice echoing from the rafters urging us to dig deep and go the extra mile: 'Carry on kid!' We will miss you Dad, but rest easy with Mom knowing that you lived an absolutely awesome life. Awesome. In these uncertain times, we have decided to defer a celebration of life for Peter until public gatherings are in fashion again. Stay tuned. We would ask those who would like to make a tribute to Peter and Penny to consider a donation to the Collingwood General and Marine Hospital who cared for them so well in their final days. Our medical community needs all of our support now more than ever.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 7 to Apr. 11, 2020