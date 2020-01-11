You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peter AYKROYD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Woodruff AYKROYD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter Woodruff AYKROYD Obituary
PETER WOODRUFF AYKROYD In Toronto, on December 10, 2019, in his 77th year. Dearly beloved husband of Gillian, devoted father of Stephanie (Alex) and Jeremy (Valerie), and beloved grandfather of Christopher, Alexa and Clara. A memorial service will be held on January 18, 2020 at St. Thomas's Anglican Church, 383 Huron Street, Toronto at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Temmy Latner Centre, tlcpc.org, would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 11 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -