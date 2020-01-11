|
PETER WOODRUFF AYKROYD In Toronto, on December 10, 2019, in his 77th year. Dearly beloved husband of Gillian, devoted father of Stephanie (Alex) and Jeremy (Valerie), and beloved grandfather of Christopher, Alexa and Clara. A memorial service will be held on January 18, 2020 at St. Thomas's Anglican Church, 383 Huron Street, Toronto at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Temmy Latner Centre, tlcpc.org, would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 11 to Jan. 15, 2020