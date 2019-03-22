You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
416-487-4523
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Grace Church On-The-Hill
300 Lonsdale Road
Toronto, ON
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Philip ARMSTRONG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip Andrew ARMSTRONG

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Philip Andrew ARMSTRONG Obituary
PHILIP ANDREW ARMSTRONG Philip Andrew Armstrong died peacefully, surrounded by his family, on March 9, 2019, at the age of 86. Philip is survived by his wife, Mary; his daughter Daphne (Taylor Moore); and son, Duncan (Lynda). Philip was predeceased by his daughter, Leslie; parents, Vernon and Helen; and brothers, Geoffrey and Gordon. Grandpa Philip or 'Poppa' will be fondly remembered by grandchildren, Sarah and Matthew Armstrong, and Victoria, Will and Cameron Webster. Born in Toronto, Philip attended Upper Canada College, and then attended Business School at the University of Western Ontario. Philip worked overseas in England and returned to Toronto where he quickly became an expert in commercial lending and mortgages. Dad was credited with developing and introducing variable and reverse mortgages to Canada, on behalf of the Nation's leading banks and lenders. Dad loved spending leisure time with his parents, brothers, their families and friends, at Farhills Farm. After nearly thirty Winters spent skiing at Osler Bluff; dad and mom built their dream chalet at the Club's base, where they entertained family and friends, hosted 'Ski Week' parties and relaxed during the off-season. Dad will always be remembered for his great sense of humour and devotion to family, especially to his wife, Mary, his life partner for 58 years. A Celebration of Life service will take place in Grace Church On-The-Hill, 300 Lonsdale Road, Toronto, on Saturday, March 30th, at 2:00 p.m. A reception will be held in the Parish Hall immediately following the service. Private Interment to take place. If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations to the Krembil Neuroscience Centre (www.uhn.ca/KNC) would be appreciated. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 22 to Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now