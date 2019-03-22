PHILIP ANDREW ARMSTRONG Philip Andrew Armstrong died peacefully, surrounded by his family, on March 9, 2019, at the age of 86. Philip is survived by his wife, Mary; his daughter Daphne (Taylor Moore); and son, Duncan (Lynda). Philip was predeceased by his daughter, Leslie; parents, Vernon and Helen; and brothers, Geoffrey and Gordon. Grandpa Philip or 'Poppa' will be fondly remembered by grandchildren, Sarah and Matthew Armstrong, and Victoria, Will and Cameron Webster. Born in Toronto, Philip attended Upper Canada College, and then attended Business School at the University of Western Ontario. Philip worked overseas in England and returned to Toronto where he quickly became an expert in commercial lending and mortgages. Dad was credited with developing and introducing variable and reverse mortgages to Canada, on behalf of the Nation's leading banks and lenders. Dad loved spending leisure time with his parents, brothers, their families and friends, at Farhills Farm. After nearly thirty Winters spent skiing at Osler Bluff; dad and mom built their dream chalet at the Club's base, where they entertained family and friends, hosted 'Ski Week' parties and relaxed during the off-season. Dad will always be remembered for his great sense of humour and devotion to family, especially to his wife, Mary, his life partner for 58 years. A Celebration of Life service will take place in Grace Church On-The-Hill, 300 Lonsdale Road, Toronto, on Saturday, March 30th, at 2:00 p.m. A reception will be held in the Parish Hall immediately following the service. Private Interment to take place. If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations to the Krembil Neuroscience Centre (www.uhn.ca/KNC) would be appreciated. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com. Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 22 to Mar. 26, 2019