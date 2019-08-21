|
PHILIP DAVID GRAHAM Philip David Graham of Vancouver, BC passed away at home, Friday, August 16, 2019, with his devoted wife of 44 years, Tricia (Tremayne-Lloyd) at his side. Loving and devoted husband, father of six children, businessman, sailor, skier and world traveler. In addition to his wife, Philip will be sadly missed by daughter, Lahana Grey; sons, Ronald (Linda) Philip (Cathy), Christopher (Sue Ann), Bruce (Anna) and Lawrence (Carollyne); as well as eleven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Of the greater Graham family, he will be missed by siblings, Jane, Sheila, Helen, and Bill; plus dozens of nieces and nephews. Born in Toronto in 1925, Philip grew up in Montreal, the 6th child of Ronald "FR" Graham and Marguerite (Phelan). The family moved to Vancouver when Philip was 15. At nineteen, he married Joan Dixon, the mother of his children, and subsequently graduated from University of British Columbia with a BSc. In 1967, Philip and Joan took their 4 youngest children around the world on their yacht, Driver. Philip returned Driver to Vancouver in 1975. Between 1953 and 2003 Philip was a Director of his family's holding Company Graymont Limited. Between 1980 and 1991 he was President and Chief Executive Officer and Chairman between 1987 and 2003. Following retirement in 2003 Philip continued to follow the firm closely, remaining a strong advisor to Graymont's Board of Directors and taking great pride in the company's growth from a single Quebec lime plant in 1980 to a global player today. Philip enjoyed a happy, full and successful life and had a positive impact on many other lives. Funeral will be a private service. An Eight Bells Memorial at the Royal Vancouver Yacht Club will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Vancouver General Hospital (VGH) and the UBC Hospital Foundation.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 21 to Aug. 25, 2019