|
|
PHILIP FLEMING ROWSWELL October 3, 1934 - July 4, 2020 Philip was thankful for many blessings over his 85 years. He leaves Adriana Maria Pegels, his beloved wife of 29 years; sons, Dan (Corinne), Mark (Gan Lin) and Ben; his daughter, Sarah; and stepchildren, Rob (Janet), Dan (Pearl), Laurie and Sue (Mike). Philip was predeceased by his parents, Dr. Arthur Charles and Katie Reece Heyes, also by six siblings: David, Beth, Peter, Susanne (David), Timothy (Helen) and Robin. He is survived by his first wife and mother of his children, Mary Marsh, but predeceased by a second partner, Barbara Ann Nichol (1949-1986). Adriana and Philip share the friendship of 20 grandchildren. Philip served gratefully as an Anglican parish priest across Canada and in Guyana and Grenada. Vital to his Christian faith was St. Luke's insight that "In God, we live and move and exist. We are his children." (JB Acts 17:28) A memorial service will be celebrated at St. Matthew the Apostle Anglican Church, 80 George Henry Blvd., on October 3, 2020. Donations in honour of Philip may be made to Food for the Poor (Guyana) by visiting www.foodforthepoor.org/help-now and selecting "Guyana." The Lord says "I am making a new earth and a new heavens. The events of the past will be completely forgotten. Be glad and rejoice forever in what I create. The New Jerusalem I make will be full of joy, and her people will be happy." (Isa 65:17-18 GNB). Thanks be to God!
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 18 to July 22, 2020