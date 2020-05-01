You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
PHILIP MEYER GOOD Businessman, limo driver, Blue Jays superfan. Peacefully at Harmony Hills Care Community, on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at the fine old age of 93. Beloved husband of the late S. Charlotte Good. Loving father to Cynthia and Sherry, and father-in-law to Dan Aronchick and Steve Daniel. Predeceased by siblings Sam, Ernie and Lorna. Brother-in-law to Sylvia Melvin and devoted uncle to his many nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and nephews.Proud veteran of Mahal, Philip fought for Israel's independence in 1948. He was a long-time president of Sunnyside Cemetery Association. He loved engaging with people, Star Trek, baseball and music at The Rex.Our most sincere thanks to the caring staff of New Horizons Tower, where he lived happily before his Alzheimer's advanced, and our deepest gratitude to the amazing caregivers, cleaners, administration, and nursing staff of Harmony Hills Care Community. We will never forget you. Donations to: Holy Blossom Temple Donate - Holy Blossom Temple designated to the Out of the Cold Program or to the Unison Fund (to assist musicians in need) www.unisonfund.ca. The service will be live- streamed. Visit smclive.ca/ live-stream services. Please contact the family for details.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 1 to May 5, 2020
