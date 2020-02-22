You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Philip Senior CAPREOL

Philip Senior CAPREOL Obituary
PHILIP SENIOR CAPREOL A friend to many, a loving father to Kathleen (Brent) and Martha (George) and a proud grandfather to Colin, Ian, Rebecca and Christine, Philip is predeceased by his beloved wife of 51 years Jean Pattison Capreol (1926-2011). His recent years were made brighter by his dear friend Joanne Norris and his wonderful helper Tracie Swim. His happiest days were at Lake Manitou sailing and flying his Cessna 150. A kind, true gentleman, he will be fondly remembered. Service February 27th at 2:30 p.m., Anglican Church of All Saints by the Lake, 865 Lakeshore Drive, Dorval.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 22 to Feb. 26, 2020
