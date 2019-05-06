PHILIP SHNIER On Friday, May 3, 2019 at his home. Philip Shnier beloved husband of the late Shirley Shnier. Loving father and father-in-law of Mark and Mira, Mitchell and Margot, Jeffrey and Beverley, Karyn and Jonathan, and Debbie and Lorne. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Allie and Rhona, and Esther and the late Lanny. Cherished Zaidy of Erin and Michael, Amy and Noah, Grayson, Diane, Adrienne and Jonathan, Stefani, Jordan, Alana, Sofie, Tessa, Danielle, Caleb, and Rachel. Great Zaidy of Olive, and Arlo. Special thanks to caregivers Sylvia and Patsy. At Steeles Memorial Chapel, 350 Steeles Ave West for service on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. Interment: Temple Sinai section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery. Shiva: 25 Lower Links Rd, Toronto. Shiva visits Monday following the interment up to 9:00 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Evening services at 8:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Shirley and Philip Shnier Memorial Fund c/o Temple Sinai 416-487-4161. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 6 to May 10, 2019