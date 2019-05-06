You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Steeles Memorial Chapel
350 Steeles Avenue West
Thornhill, ON L4J 1A1
(905) 881-6003
Service
Monday, May 6, 2019
2:30 PM
Steeles Memorial Chapel
350 Steeles Avenue West
Thornhill, ON L4J 1A1
Shiva
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
25 Lower Links Rd
Toronto, ON
Shiva
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
25 Lower Links Rd
Toronto, ON
Service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
8:00 PM
Shiva
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
25 Lower Links Rd
Toronto, ON
Shiva
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
25 Lower Links Rd
Toronto, ON
Service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
8:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Philip SHNIER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip SHNIER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Philip SHNIER Obituary
PHILIP SHNIER On Friday, May 3, 2019 at his home. Philip Shnier beloved husband of the late Shirley Shnier. Loving father and father-in-law of Mark and Mira, Mitchell and Margot, Jeffrey and Beverley, Karyn and Jonathan, and Debbie and Lorne. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Allie and Rhona, and Esther and the late Lanny. Cherished Zaidy of Erin and Michael, Amy and Noah, Grayson, Diane, Adrienne and Jonathan, Stefani, Jordan, Alana, Sofie, Tessa, Danielle, Caleb, and Rachel. Great Zaidy of Olive, and Arlo. Special thanks to caregivers Sylvia and Patsy. At Steeles Memorial Chapel, 350 Steeles Ave West for service on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. Interment: Temple Sinai section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery. Shiva: 25 Lower Links Rd, Toronto. Shiva visits Monday following the interment up to 9:00 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Evening services at 8:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Shirley and Philip Shnier Memorial Fund c/o Temple Sinai 416-487-4161.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 6 to May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now