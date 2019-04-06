PHILIPPA DOANE HUNTER On April 4, 2019, our dear Pippy died at the age of 90. She died in her precious house in accordance with her well understood, but never explicitly expressed, wishes. A woman of determination and kindness who valued social propriety as well as individuality, she carried those qualities with her to the end. Even with advanced dementia and limited mobility she tried to care for the needs of others. Prioritizing her family, she became a professional artist only once her children left home and she had a room of her own. She was a sensitive painter who made beautiful works evocative of the sea and imaginary worlds. With her husband Robin, she built a strong, interesting, creative and formative home for her beloved children where friends, family, and pets were welcomed. She loved tennis, literature (especially Canadian fiction), old movies that starred Humphrey Bogart, music, paintings and sculpture, lovely pine furniture and Robin's martinis on the rocks with olives. Wonderful summers were spent by the sea at the cottage in PEI which occupied a place in her heart, as only a Canadian summer cottage can. Pip was predeceased too early by her husband, Robin Hunter. He is always missed and often remembered by us all. She was devoted to her three children, Leith (David Rounthwaite), Robin (Susan) and Jonathan (Nancy MacKenzie). She will be remembered as their kind Pippy by her 8 grandchildren, Adair, Hilary and Meredith Rounthwaite, James and John Hunter and Emma, Lauren and Meghan Hunter. Her three great-grandchildren, August, Georgia, and Franklin will not remember her; but will be told stories about her to keep her memory alive. She will be so missed by Di Bethune and Bill Boyd for whom she was an older sister and mentor. We are so grateful to Ruby (who is a true gem), Noriette, Shine, Tess, Daisy and Elaine whose gentle help allowed us to keep Pip at home as she failed. Special thanks go as well to Dr. Melissa Nutik and the Mt. Sinai Family Health Team. A funeral service will be held at the Church of the Transfiguration, 111 Manor Road East, Toronto on Wednesday, April 17 at 2 p.m. Instead of flowers, please make a donation in Pip's memory to the Daily Bread Food Bank. www.dailybread.ca Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 6 to Apr. 10, 2019