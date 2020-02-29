|
PHYLLIS KRISTJANSON(nee GREEN) Peacefully, in her 94th year, on February 26, 2020, in White Rock, B.C. She had a true zest for life. Predeceased by her husbands, Marino Kristjanson and Raymond Thorsteinsson, and her daughter Marina. Phyllis treasured family - her 5 brothers and sisters who loved each other fiercely; Marino's 5 brothers and sisters; 4 children (Marina, Thor, Freya, Alda), 7 grandchildren (Sean, Kara, Krista, Freya, Kaya, Aisha, Zahra) and 3 great-grandchildren (Conor, Anju, Anthony). Loving aunt to 31 nieces and nephews. She collected friends and strays throughout her life. Phyllis served in WWII, loved working at Government House, then the Elizabeth Fry Society, and thrived in retirement. She loved to laugh, host extraordinary dinner parties, experiment with creative cuisine, travel, golf, and swim. She seized new experiences, living in Regina, Paris, Edmonton, Ottawa, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Calgary and White Rock. She had a remarkably full life, sadly slipping away to Alzheimers at the end. A celebration of life will be held in the spring.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 29 to Mar. 4, 2020