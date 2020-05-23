You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Walkey & Company Funeral Directors Ltd.
235 Commercial Drive
Vancouver, BC V5L 4X1
(604) 738-0006
PHYLLIS LENORE NORTHCOTT


1927 - 2020
PHYLLIS LENORE NORTHCOTT (née Jones) Of Vancouver, beloved daughter of the late Anne Grace Stoddart and Harry Heath Jones, formerly of Winnipeg. Born August 2, 1927, died in peace May 8, 2020, with her much-loved daughters Colleen (Marc) and Elizabeth (Susan) by her side. Phyllis is survived by her dear brother Victor, and predeceased by her cherished husband Herbert, son Cameron, and siblings Aileen and Walter. Phyllis lived in faith always. She was generous in her caring of family and many friends around the world. She enjoyed more than fifty years of sisterhood in Beta Sigma Phi. She was proud of her work as a bookkeeper for the Royal Canadian Air Force and the Boy Scouts of Canada in New Brunswick, and most happy with her life as loved wife and mother. Memorial gathering to be held in the future. Private interment at Mountain View Cemetery, Vancouver. Donations appreciated in her memory to Greater Vancouver Food Bank (foodbank.bc.ca) or St. Mary's (Kerrisdale) Anglican Church (stmaryskerrisdale.ca). Walkey & Company Funeral Directors, 604-738-0006.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 23 to May 27, 2020
