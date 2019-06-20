You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Phyllis Mellor ROBINSON Obituary
PHYLLIS MELLOR ROBINSON (nee Alexander) Peacefully in Port Hope, on June 15, 2019, at the age of 89, after a challenging year of illness. Beloved mother of Pamela. Predeceased by her husband, James. Cherished aunt of Tom, Tim, Jay, and Susan Alexander and their families, and much loved sister-in-law of Lois. Retired from the Toronto District School Board, she filled her days with books, quilts, trips to the theatre, and her many close friends. To the end of her life she had a lively curiosity of the world around her, and a ferocious interest in the politics of the nation. In accordance with her wishes, no funeral service will take place. The family will receive friends at the Jerrett Funeral Home, 6191 Yonge Street, North York (South of Steeles Avenue) for a Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 22nd from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Word-Play (word-play.ca) or your local food bank. Phyllis believed strongly that every child deserves to know the wonders of reading and writing, and that no child should ever go hungry. Online condolences may be left at www.jerrettfuneral hometoronto.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 20 to June 24, 2019
