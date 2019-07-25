|
PHYLLIS RYLEY April 9, 1933 - July 23, 2019 Peacefully at Élisabeth Bruyère Residence on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Phyllis Ryley in her 87th year. Dear sister of Charles 'Tim' Ryley (Cindy) of Ottawa and the late John Ryley (late Susan) of Victoria BC. Special Aunt to Christopher Ryley (Ruchi) and Catherine Blake (Jonathan). At Phyllis' request there will be no services at this time. A graveside service will be held in Upperville, Virginia at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the in Phyllis' memory. Condolences/Tributes/ Donations Hulse, Playfair & McGarry www.hpmcgarry.ca 613-233-1143
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 25 to July 29, 2019