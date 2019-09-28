|
PHYLLIS WINGOLD It is with deep sadness, that we announce the passing of Phyllis Wingold, on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Louis Wingold. Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Nancy Barrs, the late Judy Rosenberg, Dan Wingold, Kathy and Mark Hirshberg, Maddy and Maurizio Tambosso, Robbie and David Rosenberg, Adam and Ellen Wingold. Proud Grandmother of Joanna (Gary), Rory (Sarah), Dallas, Brett, Cody (Adam), Jake, Kelly (Eric), Matt, Erica, Kyle (Jordan), Cory, Bailey, Carly, Eden, Ella, Sydney, and Isaac. Loving Great-Grandmother of Zoe, Aubrey, Parker, Max, Jaden and Olivia. Funeral service at Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Interment in the Holy Blossom section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery. Shiva following the interment at The Heathview, 310 Tweedsmuir Ave, Toronto, Social Room on the 2nd floor. Memorial Donations may be made to the Phyllis Wingold Memorial Fund c/o North York General Hospital, 416-756-6944, nyghfoundation.ca Thank you to the staff at North York General Hospital for your exceptional care and support.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, 2019