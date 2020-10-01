PIERRE BUSSIÈRES February 2, 1930 - September 26, 2020 In the early morning hours of September 26, 2020, Pierre Bussières, Dad/Grand-père/Accomplished Gentleman/Pilot and Professor Emeritus, Royal Military College, Kingston, departed on his final solo flight. His takeoff was smooth and we sent him off with a tank full of love. His daughter, Michèle; son, Mark; daughter-in-law, Nicole; granddaughters, Pierre and Jocelyn; and grandson-in-law, Fraser, were the joy of his life, putting even his love of flying into second place. Born at Ste. Ursule, Québec, Pierre's family moved to Montréal when he was 10. In 1948, RMC re-opened and Pierre was accepted into the first RMC class after the war. After graduating from RMC in 1952, Pierre spent 14 years in the Royal Canadian Air Force, working as a Flight Test Engineer, but he always dreamed of getting behind the controls. During this time, he worked on a number of major projects including the Avro Arrow and the CF-104 Star Fighter evaluation. He joined the academic team at RMC in 1962 and, over the next 34 years, was a living example of the old maxim that, if you love what you do, you will never work a day in your life. In 1966, Pierre earned the first Master's degree granted by RMC, and, in 1972, he earned his PhD from Queen's University. Retiring from RMC in 1996, Pierre continued to teach in a contract role for several years while taking on a multitude of volunteer roles including teaching basic computer skills to seniors and doing neighbourhood volunteering with the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Retirement also gave him the time to indulge his passion for music and he was a longtime subscriber to classical and other series at the Grand Theatre and later at the Isabel Bader Centre. It also gave him more time to spend at his home/cottage near Battersea, which he, along with his former wife, Jean, purchased in 1979. Gardening, building, and fixing things filled his days and kept him busy and energized. His ability to complete at least one (and often two) crossword puzzles a day was legendary. He continued to enjoy driving around town, and further afield, in a series of red Mustangs. Thankfully, his recognition of the potential loss of his driver's license, and increasing insurance costs, reduced the number of speeding tickets as he headed past 70! He also enjoyed traveling with his family, and their multi-generational trip to France in 2015 was a highlight in his memory book. More recent trips to visit his granddaughters in Vancouver, and to finally see Bourbon Street in New Orleans, ticked off a number of bucket list items. Obtaining his private pilot license at the age of 65, Pierre was finally was able to satisfy his earlier passion for flight. He logged thousands of kilometers and spent joy-filled hours planning his summer schedule of Sunday fly-in breakfasts at airfields across Ontario and Québec. No one would have ever referred to him as "a morning person" but he had no problem getting out of bed at 6:00 a.m. and heading to Kingston Airport if there was a plane and a destination in mind. Up until his 88th birthday, he took a solo flight on his birthday every February 2nd, and had his picture snapped proudly standing in front of a plane, holding a sign with his age and a smile that stretched from ear to ear. Pierre's last flight was January 24, 2020, and his report of having nailed the landing will be long remembered by those of us who formed his ground crew. His family would like to thank the wonderful teams at the GI Clinic at KGH, the Cancer Care Clinic at KGH, and the remarkable team at the Palliative Care Unit at Providence Care Hospital. Your care, your compassion, and the time you gave all of us through this challenging time will be long remembered, and we are forever grateful. There will be no funeral services, however, the family is planning a Celebration of an Amazing Life when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the Cordite Foundation, Royal Military College, Kingston, Ontario. https://www.rmc-cmr.ca/en/mechanical-and-aerospace-engineering/aims-cordite-foundation
