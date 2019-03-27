You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Piroska REMENYI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Piroska REMENYI

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Piroska REMENYI Obituary
PIROSKA REMENYI 'Piri' Unexpectedly after a brief illness on Saturday March 23, 2019 in her 99th year of a long, healthy and vigorous life. Sadly missed by her son, Michael and daughter-in-law Rosa. Loving grandmother to Christina and Michael Jr. Fondly remembered by nieces and nephews and cousins in Hungary and the United States. Until the age of 90, Piri played an active role in their family business, Remenyi House of Music, which together with her husband Zoltan (1900-1974) they re-established upon immigrating to Canada.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 27 to Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.