POLA KIRSHNER It is with great sadness that the family of Pola Kirshner announces her passing in Toronto, on September 25, 2019, shortly before her 93rd birthday. Pola was the beloved wife of the late Sam Kirshner and the cherished partner of the late Mark Shinder. Adored mother and mother-in-law of Barbara and Alan Silverstein, Bram Kirshner and Raghad Hussami, Sherri Wolfish and David Factor and the late David Wolfish. She was the loving Bubby of Sam and Alicia Kirshner, Leigh Silverstein and Dana Brookman, Evan Silverstein and Meredith Bacal, Matthew Silverstein, Samantha Wolfish and Laurie Permack, Max and Jamie Wolfish, Rebecca Factor, Sarah Factor and Julie Mayrin. Proud great-Bubby to Timmy and Millie. Pola was a Holocaust survivor who built a new life in Canada. She will be remembered for her warmth and empathy. We would like to thank the staff of 147 Elder Street for their compassionate care. Funeral service from Paperman & Sons, 3888 Jean Talon St. W., Montreal, on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. The family will be at Sherri's home on Wednesday and Thursday between 1-5 and 7-9 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the David Wolfish Endowment Fund at Baycrest Health Sciences (416) 785-2875.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 27 to Oct. 1, 2019