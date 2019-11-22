|
POUL-ERIK SKOVSBO HANSEN It is with tremendous sadness that the family of Poul Hansen announces his passing on Friday November 8, 2019 at the age of 79 at Trillium Memorial Hospital. He passed peacefully surrounded by his loved ones. A proud Dane, Poul immigrated to Canada at the young age of 21 with $50 and a dream. Speaking no English he struggled to be taken seriously as a tool and dye maker and began sweeping the floors at a toy factory at night. A strong work ethic carried him far, and within a decade, he had built a successful multinational auto parts company. His relentless entrepreneurial spirit also led him to start, acquire and lead many other successful companies in a host of business fields - forklifts, elevators, flatbed trucks, restaurants, and even a bakery. Poul was known for his extreme generosity, unwavering loyalty, and his intense determination to work hard and play even harder. He had an uncanny gambling savviness that baffled casinos around the world. With that same persistent will, he fought Parkinson's unflinchingly to the very end. He leaves behind a proud and loving wife Susan (Jacuzzi), daughters Melissa and Pia, his son Flemming and innumerable friends and family who will carry his memory with both admiration and appreciation in their hearts forever. To know Poul was truly to love him, and in this spirit there will be a celebration of his life on December 8th, 2019 between 1pm - 4pm, ceremony at 1:30pm, at the Waterside Inn, 15 Stavebank Rd. Mississauga, L5G 2T2. Colourful attire encouraged. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Movement Disorder Clinic at Toronto Western Hospital or the Poul Hansen Family Centre for Depression.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 22 to Nov. 26, 2019