PRABHAKAR BASAVANT MAHANT December 3, 1940 - May 31, 2020 Prabhakar Mahant was born in Belgaum, Karnataka India to his mother Priyamvada Mahantannavar and father Basavant S. Mahantannavar. He completed his first degree at the B.V. Bhoomaraddi College of Engineering and Technology, Hubli, Karnataka, India and then moved to Toronto at the age of 23 to complete a master's degree in structural engineering at the University of Toronto. Prabhakar married Girija Pawate at the Karnatak University campus, Dharwad in 1967. Together they grew a family in Toronto, where he lived the rest of his life. Prabhakar is survived by his loving wife, Girija of 53 years of marriage, two sons, Sanjay and Rajesh and two daughter in-laws, Anupma and Padma, and grandchildren Mala, Ajay and Milan. Prabhakar had an accomplished career as a structural engineer, first as a partner in a consulting structural engineering firm and then in the City of Toronto. However, he will be remembered for his loving commitment to his wife and children. Prabhakar and Girija supported their children throughout their lives. Prabhakar loved Canada and enjoyed camping and being outdoors. He lived an honest and selfless life; he was quiet and thoughtful, a great listener, and decisive in action. During retirement, Prabhakar and Girija dedicated time to teach yoga for Patanjali yoga Toronto. Prabhakar leaves a strong foundation for his spirit and character to live on in his children and grandchildren. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the The SickKids Foundation or the VSNA Toronto Chapter.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 17 to June 21, 2020