PRAM KERR November 11, 1926 - June 20, 2019 Pram Arbo Kerr passed on June 20, 2019, in peace at her home in the City of Brockville, where she lived with her husband of 56 years, Otto James Kerr. Pram was surrounded by family and love throughout her life and in her last days. She will be greatly missed. Survived by her husband, her four children Keith, Kim, Kyle (Martha), Keir (Seema) and three grandchildren, Ben, Lindsay and Navin. In the words of Pram Kerr as her last cheers, "salud pesetas y amor y tiempo para gozarlos." Pram lived and died by those words. In lieu of flowers, if you choose, please donate to the .
