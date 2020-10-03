QUINTIN JOHN FINLAY August 23, 1937 - September 26, 2020 Quintin passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, in his home in Hudson, Québec. He leaves behind his spouse of 60 years, Louise, his children, Russell, Christine (Edward), Kathleen and Yhanne (Perry) and his six grandsons, Matteo, Jack, Nicholas, Luca, Loïc and Matias. Quintin was born in Aberdeen, Scotland. An adventurous young man, he noticed an ad in the newspaper for the Hudson's Bay Company in Canada and at the age of 17, he sailed for Montreal on the SS Ivernia's arriving on July 12th, 1955. It was during his time as the HBC manager in Obedjiwan, that he met his future wife, Louise, the head nurse in the local health unit. Completely smitten at first sight, he courted her until she finally accepted his proposal. After further stops in Moose Factory, Havre-Saint-Pierre, Montreal, Winnipeg and Toronto, they found the perfect place to retire in Hudson. During those years, his love of nature and the ocean brought him and his family to Maine. His children's fondest memories are of countless carefree summers spent with him exploring the tidal pools of Goose Rock Beach. As a recognized expert on Inuit Art, he continued consulting until the age of 75. Quintin had an ease with languages, speaking several including Cree, while never losing the Scottish brogue. Returning to Quebec for his retirement allowed him to devote himself to his true passion: gardening. His encyclopedic expertise of plants and flowers included knowing all the names in English, French and Latin. The family would like to thank the staff and nurses from the CLSC, NOVA nurses as well as the many caregivers who helped over the past two years, allowing him to have his wish to stay in his home. A special thank you to Marianne and Pamela for being with him from the beginning to the end. The family is forever grateful. A private service will be held on October 10th with a larger gathering to be held at a later date.



