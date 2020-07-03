|
R. BRUCE KEILTY October 23, 1930 - June 30, 2020 With great sadness, the family of Robert Bruce Keilty announces his passing at Sunnybrook Hospital on June 30, 2020 after a brief illness. Predeceased by his loving wife of 51 years, Dorothy (nee Allan), Bruce is survived by his devoted children Alyson (Larry) and Robert (Ruth) and adoring grandchildren Katie, Andrew, Jack, Sloane, Alex, Cameron and Hayley. Born and raised in Toronto, Bruce dedicated his entire career to the insurance industry starting at Caroon & Reynolds in 1948 and finishing at Hub International Ontario as Vice Chair and as its longest serving colleague with 53 years of service. He was an industry giant and will be greatly missed by his colleagues and clients. Bruce was a true gentleman who will be remembered for his kindness, quick wit and ready smile. Always impeccably dressed and never without his little black book, Bruce penned handwritten notes celebrating the big and little milestones of everyone he knew. He found great pleasure spending time with his children and grandchildren and was a long time member of both St. George's Golf and Country Club and The Royal Canadian Military Institute. The family wishes to express special thanks to his caregivers Janette and Rowena as well as the wonderful staff at Sunnybrook and in particular Dr. Eric Cohen, Dr. David Dorian, Dr. Debbie Selby and Blaire Jones who went above and beyond for him. Donations may be made in Bruce's memory to the Odette Cancer Centre or the Schulich Heart Centre through the Sunnybrook Foundation (www.sunnybrook.ca/foundation). A private burial will be held and a memorial service will be planned for a later date. Please visit www.turnerandporter.ca to leave online condolences.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 3 to July 7, 2020