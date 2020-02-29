|
ROBERT DAVID MUIR Known as Dave (or to many of his friends as Mad Dog) died peacefully on February 22, 2020 at St. Michael's Hospital. He was the dearly loved husband of Pamela Craig, wonderful dad to Sarah and Julia Muir (Peter Park), and 'Grand Dog' to his little grandson, Graham. He was a warm and loving man with a quiet, mischievous sense of humour. We will miss him greatly. Dave was born in Ingersoll, Ontario on April 1, 1941 to Anne and Robert Muir and was younger brother to Jim Muir. Dave spent most of his childhood in Cornwall, Ontario. He earned a Bachelor of Engineering from Queen's University. He lived briefly in Montreal and later settled in Toronto where he completed his MBA at the University of Toronto and met Pam his wife of forty four years. Dave was fortunate to have enjoyed many lifelong friendships. He worked for many years in the mining sector for Rio Algom and later as a consultant for several mining firms. Dave loved international travel, fine dining and good times with his friends and family. He kept fit skiing with his daughters, running, spinning and going on long beach walks near his summer home in Kingsburg, Nova Scotia. Our thanks to the kind and compassionate staff at St. Michael's Hospital Palliative Care Unit, Toronto. A celebration of Dave's life will be held on April 5, 2020 from 2-4 pm at the Royal Canadian Yacht Club (RCYC) at 141 St. George St., Toronto. All friends and family are welcome.
