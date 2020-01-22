You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
DR. R. NAOMI PALTIEL LOWI M.D. (McGill, 1951), M.Sc. (McGill, 1955) In Montreal, on Monday, January 20, 2020, in her ninety-fourth year. Beloved mother of Henry (Kate), Miriam (Abdellah), Arno, Emanuel (Diane). Cherished grandmother of Jazia, Dana, Abraham, Ismael, Talia, Ezra (Maïa). Survived by sister, Judith, predeceased by her siblings, Khayyam, Ephraim, Daniel, and Leah. She will be sadly missed by Yasmine, Alacie, Moishe, Al, nieces, nephews, friends and colleagues from the Jewish General Hospital and the Jewish Hospital of Hope. Special thanks to her devoted caregivers, Varda, Gurpreet, Roxann, and Yancy. Funeral service from Paperman & Sons, 3888 Jean Talon St. W., Montreal, on Thursday, January 23 at 9:45 a.m. Burial at the Adath Jeshurun Congregation Section, Back River Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Berri Street. Following burial, shiva at Hotel Ruby Foo's, 7655 Decarie Blvd., until 8:00 p.m. Thursday. Those who wish may make a donation in her memory to Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF - Doctors Without Borders), msf.org, (416) 964 0619.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 22 to Jan. 26, 2020
