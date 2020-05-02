|
RACHEL JOANNA McLEOD PALMER June 29, 1931 - April 25, 2020 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Rachel Joanna McLeod Palmer ("Joey") at the age of 88 in Ottawa, Ontario. Joey passed away peacefully amidst a global pandemic. Stoic to the end, she kept her sense of humour and candour. Joey was predeceased by her infant daughter Margaret, husband Wilfred Howard McKinnon Palmer and brother Robert Alexander Henry McLeod. Forever remembered by her children Neil (Robin), Robert (Dale) and Caroline and grandchildren, Dylan, Tessa, Hannah, Andrea, Celia and Paulina, and her dear cousin, Christie McLeod (Vincent). Throughout her life, Joey was involved with charitable endeavours and as an avid gardener, Joey played an active role in garden clubs in Toronto and Ottawa. She was always busy reading, tending to her amazing garden or enjoying music and the daily crossword. She loved company for a nice meal or a trip to the Opera. We will miss her botany tips, love of nature and determination. Special thanks to her kind, caring Hinton Avenue friends (Lynne, Patrice, Sheila) and her dedicated physicians Dr Farhad Motamedi (family medicine) and Dr Jacob Karsh (rheumatologist). A celebration of Joey's life will be announced at a later date. In her memory, donations are welcome to the University of Toronto Wilfred H McKinnon Palmer Academic Award https://donate.utoronto.ca/give/show/602 and the Ottawa West Community Support http://owcs.ca/get-involved/donations
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 2 to May 6, 2020