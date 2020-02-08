|
|
RACHEL MAY HALL(née Gardner) March 26, 1928 - January 28, 2020 Rachel May (Gardner) Hall, age 91, died peacefully on January 28 in London, Ontario surrounded by her three children and granddaughter Rachel. Mother to Mary Beth (Vince), Donald (Martha), and Stewart (Diana), grandmother to Rebecca (Nicolas), Madeline (Mike), Bridget (Luke), Adam, Rachel, Lucas, and Kira, and great grandmother to SJ, Hattie, Chloe, and Orla. Pre-deceased by her brother Don Gardner and former husband Ross Hall. Born in Vancouver to Arthur and May Gardner, Rae grew up in Powell River, BC. She earned her B.A. from UBC and married Ross in 1950. They moved first to Toronto, then to Cambridge England for Ross' graduate work. Subsequently they lived in New York state for 13 years. During these years, Rae went back to school earning her M.Ed. from Buffalo State University while raising the three children. In 1967 the family returned to Canada, settling in Burlington, Ontario, where Rachel immersed herself in volunteer work at the high school, becoming a pioneering advocate for healthy eating - labelled by the Hamilton Spectator a "nutritional crusader." In 1975 Rachel and Ross separated and Rachel returned to teaching, working as a teaching assistant for children with learning challenges. She retired in 1992 and moved to London to be closer to Mary Beth and family. Rachel was active in church and volunteered in many realms including literacy, prison ministry, and Friends of the Library. She will be remembered always for her unconditional love, generosity and support of family, friends and those in need. Celebration of Life: April 26, 1:00 at Highland Country Club in London, Ontario. For full obituary and space for condolences: www.woodlandcemetery.on.ca. Correspondence to family: [email protected] . In lieu of flowers, donations to Ark Aid Street Mission (arkaidmission.com) or Compassion Canada (compassion.ca).
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 8 to Feb. 12, 2020