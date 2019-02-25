You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
RACHEL STIRLING GRANT BA RN Born in Halifax Nova Scotia on April 25, 1948, died peacefully of cancer on February 19, 2019 at the age of 70. She is survived by her devoted life partner of 35 years, Franz Schmolke, and her siblings William (Denise Porelle), Robert (late Pamela Robinson), Katie, Isabel, and David (late James Hoch) and eight loving nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents George Parkin Grant and Sheila Veronica Allen Grant. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Médecins Sans Frontieres or the Stephen Lewis Foundation. A memorial gathering will be held on March 2, 2019. For details on service time and location, please contact Martin Brothers Funeral Services.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 25 to Mar. 1, 2019
