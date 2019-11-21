|
|
DR. RAJAT KUMAR BHADURI Dr. Rajat Kumar Bhaduri passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the Hamilton General Hospital. Rajat was born on May 6, 1935 in Raipur, India to Manmathanath Bhaduri and Suprobha Chakravarti (aka Rosie). He had a carefree, loving childhood. The youngest of nine children, Rajat grew to be a beloved sibling, uncle, grand-uncle and great grand-uncle. He made it a point to frequently phone and visit relatives both near and far. Rajat was an outstanding student. He held BSc and MSc degrees from the University of Calcutta (Presidency College) where he won numerous academic awards including a silver and gold medal. He studied radio physics at the Atomic Energy Training School and worked as a Research Assistant in Theoretical Physics at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) before coming to McMaster University as a PhD student. He completed his PhD in Physics in two years under Dr. Mel Preston. Rajat then went to Oxford University as a Research Assistant to Sir Rudolph Peierls and he joined the McMaster Physics Department in 1968. Although he "retired" as Professor in June 2000, he continued publishing papers in theoretical physics until his last days. His work ethic and passion for physics was boundless. Dr. Bhaduri's contribution to physics is internationally recognized. His curiosity was a driving force in his life. For over sixty years, he worked in many areas including nuclear, particle, condensed matter, chaos theory, quantum mechanics, supersymmetry, number theory, statistical mechanics, Bose-Einstein condensates and astrophysics including black holes. He published about 200 scholarly papers and three books: Structure of the Nucleus, Models of the Nucleon: From Quarks to Soliton and Semi-Classical Physics. Professor Bhaduri traveled globally and had friends everywhere. He worked as a Visiting Researcher in several countries including Brazil, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Poland, Portugal, Sweden, South Africa, UK and USA. He was a gifted teacher and mentor that supervised many PhD and MSc students. He was generous with his time and hospitality. Colleagues, visitors and students were frequent guests for delicious dinner parties hosted alongside his loving wife Manju. Despite his international profile, Rajat was a modest and down-to-earth person. His kindness and compassion led him to help many charitable and community causes. He showed great zeal and dedication in pursuing a wide range of hobbies including bridge, tennis, table tennis, reading, guitar playing, cooking, gardening, biking and watching movies and cricket. He was active even this year: he traveled internationally, played doubles tennis, won a team event in the ACBL Hamilton Bridge Sectional Tournament in July and walked the Terry Fox Run in September. Rajat was loved as a husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Manju; his children, Ron, Ranjan and Mallika; his son-in-law, Manash; and his grandchildren, Madan, Milan and Nikhil. Rajat's positive energy and enthusiasm will be missed by family, friends and colleagues. He will be missed by all who knew him because he was able to see and focus on the good in people. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home, 1010 Botanical Drive, Burlington (905.527.0405) on Friday from 9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Funeral Service will be held at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - Burlington, 1010 Botanical Drive, Burlington on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Cremation to follow. For those who wish, memorial donations made to the Terry Fox Foundation would be appreciated. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 21 to Nov. 25, 2019