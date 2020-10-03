RALPH BLEND July 3, 1935 - September 28, 2020 Ralph died on September 28th from complications arising from lymphoma. He was full of gratitude for a wonderful, long and productive life - a life well-lived. He leaves behind the love of his life, Kathy, his son Simon (UK), his daughter, Heather, his beloved sister Stella (UK) and a host of wonderful friends. Born in London, England, the youngest of 3 in a very musical family, Ralph soon discovered his passion for music which endured his entire life and was a source of immense pleasure. The memories of growing up in London during the blitz were always with Ralph. Medical school at The London Hospital and Queen's Square (among others), was a wonderful experience and led to his being invited to come and fill a position at the TGH in 1968. He arrived with his first wife Frankie and 2 large dogs and thus began the Canadian part of his journey through life. After a year at the TGH, Ralph accepted a position at the Princess Margaret Hospital, where he had a wonderful career at a time of amazing innovations in imaging (ultrasound, CT, MRI) and remained there until his retirement. A true Renaissance man, Ralph was an avid reader with a phenomenal memory, played the cello, clarinet, French horn and piano and loved sailing his beloved "Perfect Pitch". Starting in his 50's, Ralph "found" sports and took up downhill skiing, tennis and golf - all of which he loved and from which he derived great pleasure. He will be greatly missed by his friends at The Toronto Lawn Tennis Club and The Toronto Hunt. His friends so appreciated his wit and wry sense of humour, his ability to quote poetry and his intelligence. In 1990, Ralph and Kathy bought a cottage on Lake of Bays which they both loved and where many wonderful times were had with many friends. This is also where he first took up golf after Kathy joined Bigwin with Ralph protesting "but I don't play golf". He was soon addicted. Holidays were another source of pleasure - many trips to Europe, South Africa, Peru, Galapagos and of course England. Please remember Ralph's sense of humour and dry wit and let those memories bring a smile to your heart! Thanks to the doctors at the PMCC and Temmy Latner for trying their best. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the charity of your choice in Ralph's memory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store