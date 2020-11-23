RALPH BYERS WALKER Died of a heart attack on October 20, 2020 in Port Hope, Ontario. He leaves his wife Moya Jane Ross McPhail, his daughter Sandy , brother Roger, and sister Lois. Ralph's grandchildren Alex, Andy, Brittany, Anna, Elizabeth and Walter remember how he made them laugh, shared stories of his childhood, drove them to visit stables near-by, and hugged with a strong squeeze, stood back and looked them straight in the eye and then hugged tightly again. Ralph loved to talk about the wildlife on the country property and taught them the names and features of many birds and animals. How to catch a mother skunk with young was a favorite. His friends in Port Hope knew him to be a gentleman, as a generous, kind and gentle man, often sharing a lengthy story at the end of an evening or making some joke when there was a bit of tension in the air. He was handsome in a tux and a farmer in grubby jeans when he worked on the property. Among his friends he was known for building steps and paths from old concrete sidewalks and dry set stone walls up until his eighty-sixth year. It kept him young. In the last month of his life he helped a neighbour build her stone retaining wall. Ralph's professional life was also a hobby. He loved his work with Niagara Chemical selling FMC sprayers and then working in sales with John Brooks Company. Some called him the most gifted sales professional in a career that spanned 50 years. He had a special capacity to captivate an audience, whether it was a single person or a large group. Ralph started Applitech Canada in 2000 and became an independent Sales Agency for Hypro Products. Later Applitech expanded into the water business in 2004. He had a love of sales and life. Even a garage sale which was planned to be just one day, expanded into a week because Ralph just loved to sell whatever was still left on the tables. And he did sell almost everything. Ralph had a love of life, he was optimistic, patient, and generous. He never wanted to waste a minute and right up until the end he was planning a new wall, on a new property, while continuing to mentor and assist his young partners.



