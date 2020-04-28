|
DR. RALPH FREDERICK HULL Dr. Ralph Frederick Hull, M.D. F.R.C.P., died Thursday, April 23, 2020, age 87. Beloved husband to Sherri Diane (nee Lynde) Hull. Born in Toronto, February 17, 1933 to Frank and Verva (nee Liddiard) Hull. In 1957, Ralph married Margot Anne Finley of Toronto. They had three children (Geoffrey, Susan, and Andrew). Ralph spent much of his adult life in Peterborough, Ontario, where he practiced psychiatry. In 1988, he married Sherri and they spent several happy years living in the Peterborough area, before retiring to Prince Edward Island in 2008. Dear father to Susan Hull (Bill Pollock) of Toronto, Casie-Lea (Kash) Carpenter of Toronto, Amber (Robert) Codling of Lindsay, and Mark (Jocelyn) Carpenter of Toronto. He was predeceased by his sons, Geoffrey Hull and Andrew Hull, and by a sister, Mary Dyer. Loving grandfather to Aidan, Levi, Vivian and Renee. He is also survived by a brother, John (Judy) Hull of Rimbey, AB, as well as a daughter-in-law, Fleur Palliardi of Vancouver, BC, and by a brother-in-law, Peter Dyer of Toronto. A celebration of Ralph's life will be held at a future date. As an expression of sympathy, a donation to the Alzheimer Society would be gratefully appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 28 to May 2, 2020