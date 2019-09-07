You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
RALPH PETER PERRAS Born in Montreal March 14, 1926 Died in Brampton September 1, 2019 (93). Predeceased by his beloved Margaret (nee Seeney) January, 1982 and son Michael April 2010. Survived by longtime companion Catherine Atkin, sons Brian (Gillian), John (Terri), grandchildren Terra ( Remo), Alexandra, Mackenzie, Brian jr. Jamie (Terri-Ann), great grandchildren Alanna, Leonardo, Jack and George. As a young man Ralph was a military man who joined the Canadian Armed Forces in 1944 as a volunteer right after graduating high school. He maintained his strong disciplined life style throughout his life as he became a great mentor to everyone who knew him. Most of his working years (1944 - 1986) he was engaged in the field of logistics, material handling and distribution as a manager and for a time as a consultant. He was a very kind, quiet gentleman who loved his family, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved to read Poetry as well as history and politics and was always up for great debates. At Ralph's request there was no service or funeral. Cremation has taken place. His ashes will be interned at Mount Pleasant Mausoleum Toronto beside his beloved Margaret and oldest son Michael. A Catholic Mass will be said in celebration of his life. In lieu of flowers, a contribution to Covenant House would be appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 7 to Sept. 11, 2019
