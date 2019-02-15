RALPH SIDNEY DAVIS It is with heavy hearts that his family announces the passing of Ralph Sidney Davis. Born 1935 in Toronto; he died on February 7, 2019. He is remembered for his optimism-the man who looked forward to Mondays because they afforded limitless possibilities for the week ahead. He loved and was deeply loved in return by his wife of 60+ years, Alice (née Lillie); his children, Ian (Shannon) and Lili (Michael); and his grandchildren, Sarah, Ben and Owen Davis. Ralph had a wonderful sense of humour and laughed often and heartily. He loved meeting people and was a true friend to many. He enjoyed golfing, curling, playing bridge, classical music and theatre. Ralph and Alice explored five of the six continents over their decades of travel together. And he was never happier than at the family cottage on Lake of Bays with family, friends and a dog to throw the ball for. Most of Ralph's career was spent at Kellogg's where he was VP Advertising in both Canada and England, and later President of the Canadian Liver Foundation. We invite friends to join us in Celebrating Ralph's life on Saturday, March 9, 2-4 p.m. at Weston Golf & Country Club, 50 St. Phillips Road, Toronto. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Ralph's name to either the Scott Mission or the Salvation Army. What we once enjoyed and deeply loved we can never lose, for all that we love deeply becomes a part of us. Helen Keller Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 15 to Feb. 19, 2019