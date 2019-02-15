You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre
1001 Ottawa Street South
Kitchener, ON N2E2X5
(519) 743-8900
For more information about
Ralph DAVIS
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph DAVIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph Sidney DAVIS


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ralph Sidney DAVIS Obituary
RALPH SIDNEY DAVIS It is with heavy hearts that his family announces the passing of Ralph Sidney Davis. Born 1935 in Toronto; he died on February 7, 2019. He is remembered for his optimism-the man who looked forward to Mondays because they afforded limitless possibilities for the week ahead. He loved and was deeply loved in return by his wife of 60+ years, Alice (née Lillie); his children, Ian (Shannon) and Lili (Michael); and his grandchildren, Sarah, Ben and Owen Davis. Ralph had a wonderful sense of humour and laughed often and heartily. He loved meeting people and was a true friend to many. He enjoyed golfing, curling, playing bridge, classical music and theatre. Ralph and Alice explored five of the six continents over their decades of travel together. And he was never happier than at the family cottage on Lake of Bays with family, friends and a dog to throw the ball for. Most of Ralph's career was spent at Kellogg's where he was VP Advertising in both Canada and England, and later President of the Canadian Liver Foundation. We invite friends to join us in Celebrating Ralph's life on Saturday, March 9, 2-4 p.m. at Weston Golf & Country Club, 50 St. Phillips Road, Toronto. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Ralph's name to either the Scott Mission or the Salvation Army. What we once enjoyed and deeply loved we can never lose, for all that we love deeply becomes a part of us. Helen Keller
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 15 to Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.