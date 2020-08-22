|
RALPH SPENCER BARNES 1942 - 2020 Ralph Barnes passed away peacefully on August 19th at Meaford General Hospital. Greatly missed by his loving family, Norma his wife of 55 years, his daughter Heather Barnes and his son-in-law Duane Lee, his grandchildren Meredith and Spencer Lee and sister-in-law Lynne Leitch and her husband John and their children Graham, Ellen, Hilary and Heather. Born in Toronto, Ralph attended the University of Western Ontario where he obtained a BA in Economics and an MBA. He went on to be the Gold Medal winner in his CMA class, and attended an Executive Program at Harvard. Well known in the Toronto financial community Ralph held senior positions with several prominent corporations including George Weston Ltd. Ralph and Norma met at a YMCA dance and were married in 1965. They were partners in life sharing adventure and fun with family and friends. Their passion for travel took Ralph and Norma all over the world, starting with their honeymoon camping across Europe for three months. Ralph was a sports fan and lover of the arts. He greatly enjoyed skiing at Georgian Peaks and playing golf at the Georgian Bay Club with many of his lifelong friends. Ralph's positive attitude, zest for life, and caring compassionate personality endeared him to all who had the privilege of knowing him. A private family service of interment will take place at a later date. As your expression of sympathy, donations to the Meaford Hospital Foundation would be appreciated and may be made through the Ferguson Funeral Home, 48 Boucher St. E., Meaford, ON N4L 1B9 to whom arrangements have been entrusted. Please visit www.fergusonfuneralhomes.ca to share your memories with Ralph's family.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 22 to Aug. 26, 2020