RANDALL STEWART KENNEDY Peacefully passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Southlake Regional Hospital, after a brief battle with cancer, at the age of 69. Randall is survived by his best friend and wife of 45 years, Elizabeth Anne (Buffy) Kennedy (nee Pengelly); his children Brynn Kennedy Wiffen (Bradley Wiffen) and Evan Kennedy; and his granddaughters Aubrey and Emmeline Wiffen. The son and only child of Stella Dawe, Randall spent his formative years in Toronto and had deep family roots in Saskatchewan. After graduating from McMaster University, Randall taught high school in Simcoe County for over 25 years. Randall was a talented man who built a home, a life and a legacy for his family and the next generation. He was a devoted family man, a proud 'Papa' to his granddaughters, a skilled handyman, an excellent cook, and had a keen interest in business and politics. Memorial Gathering will be held on Thursday, May 30th from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m., with words of remembrance at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home (6150 Yonge St.). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or a charity of your choice. Condolences www.rskane.ca Published in The Globe and Mail from May 27 to May 31, 2019