Raymon Aaron LIEBERMAN

Raymon Aaron LIEBERMAN Obituary
RAYMON AARON LIEBERMAN (Ray) Passed away peacefully in Edmonton, surrounded by family, on February 24, 2020. Beloved husband of Liz McCord for 44 years and father to Mike (Melanie), Joe, Jill (Lorne), and Alex (Amy). Ray was an adoring Zaida to his grandchildren Keara, Marni, Lily, and Isaac. Ray is survived by his loving brother, Lucien (Carole), and will be fondly remembered by his many nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends all over the world. Ray graduated from the University of Alberta in 1957 and shortly after began his career as a chemical engineer at Imperial Oil where he remained until his retirement in 1991. After retirement, he continued volunteering with the and Alberta Cancer Board Research Ethics Committee. He was integral in establishing City of Edmonton Off Leash Dog Parks, and was a founding member of ELLA (Edmonton Lifelong Learners Association). A celebration of life will be held at the Old Timers Cabin, 9430 - 99 Street (Scona Rd), on March 28, 2020 from 2-4:30 p.m. If desired, donations to the would be sincerely appreciated by the family.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 7 to Mar. 11, 2020
