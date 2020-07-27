|
REV. RAYMOND ARTHUR JACKSON, CSB Peacefully at Presentation Manor on July 23, 2020. Fr. Ray was born in Timmins, Ontario, on November 20, 1926. He was predeceased by his parents, Harry and Myrtle Cahoon and his brother, Norman. He is survived by his sister, Helen and his cousin, Rose Barry. He entered the Congregation of St. Basil and was professed in 1950. After studies in Toronto at the University of St. Michael's College and St. Basil's Seminary he was ordained a priest in 1958. Fr. Ray's life-long priestly service was in parish ministry. From 1960 until 1971, he served at Hispanic parishes in Wharton, Rosenberg and Sugar Land, Texas. In 1971, he went to Mexico where he served with his fellow Basilians in Tehuacán and in Mexico City. He returned to Wharton in 1988. On retirement at age 81, Fr. Ray moved to the Basilian community at Henry Carr Farm in Beeton, Ontario. From there he often assisted with ministry at St. Mary's Church in Owen Sound, Ontario. After eight years at the farm he was assigned to live at Orsini House in Toronto. In November 2018 Fr. Ray moved with the Basilian Fathers' Retirement Community to Presentation Manor (Scarborough). In light of the current pandemic, there will be a Funeral Mass for Fr. Jackson at a later date. Burial will be at the Basilian plot at Holy Cross Cemetery, Thornhill, ON. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Basilian Fathers Retirement Fund, 95 St. Joseph Street, Toronto, ON M5S 3C2. Online condolences may be left at www.rosar-morrison.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 27 to July 31, 2020