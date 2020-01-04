|
|
RAYMOND DOUGLAS KIFF Ray passed away December 20, 2019 at Soldiers' Memorial Hospital in Orillia. Ray was predeceased by his beloved wife Janet Kiff (nee Stewart) and was a loving father to Sheilagh Rose (Michael Townsend), Stewart Kiff (Sharon), Philip Kiff and Barbara Kiff (Peter Moczulak). He was a proud grandfather of William, Julia, Elizabeth and Zoya and step-grandchildren Lynda (Jean-Nic), Robert, Chantelle (Wayne), Debbie (Rob) and Cynthia (Andrew) and their children Joey, Aisling, Rhys, Oliver, Jayden, Savanna and Austin. Ray was predeceased by his brother Gerry Kiff and will be sadly missed by his brother David Kiff (Sylvia) and sister, Nancy Kiff-Crichton. He will be dearly missed by many cousins, nieces and nephews, and friends especially Helen Frackleton, Dr. Don Vanderburg and Dr. Art Berdusco. Ray was born in London in Ontario on November 12, 1935. His strong work ethic started early, leading him to begin working at a young age, taking on a number of jobs while also working hard at school. Ray was an accomplished athlete as a teenager, particularly in track and football, which he continued to demonstrate as he attended medical school at Western University, graduating as an Ophthalmologist in 1961. During his studies Ray courted and married Janet and they soon started a family. In 1966, the Kiff Family moved to Orillia where Ray took on a successful practice, becoming a staff physician with Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital. His career extended over 35 years as a respected and highly skilled eye surgeon, seeing him take on the Chief of Staff role at the hospital for a period of that time. Ray worked closely for many years alongside Dr. Don Vanderburg, also an Ophthalmologist, working as a tag team to care for the majority of the hospital's eye surgeries, including emergencies. Ray was instrumental in encouraging other surgeons and physicians to move to Orillia to join our community and continuously build the strength of the hospital team. For a while, Ray also administered eye care and surgeries in Parry Sound and its surrounding communities. Ray had a passion for travelling, hunting, bird watching and sports such as tennis, biking, scuba diving and hiking. If you saw him out walking, he would always have his binoculars on hand. Ray spent several hours each weekend checking in on one of the many blue bird boxes he installed and maintained for many years throughout the Orillia and Oro Medonte region. Ray was also deeply involved in the community, supporting multiple organizations and as an active member with the Orillia Horticultural Society, Orillia Naturalist Club and Couchiching Conservancy. Most of all, Ray liked to chat with people. Forever taking notes on his little 'white berry' notepad, with his ever-present Bic pen, he really enjoyed connecting and sharing stories with others. Ray enjoyed life and lived it fully. He will be missed by his family and friends as well as his former patients and members of the community organizations he participated in. The Kiff family would like to extend a special thank you to the dedicated staff at Birchmere Retirement Residence, Happy at Home and Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital. A Celebration of Ray's life will be held at St Paul's United Church in Orillia on January 11, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. In support of the Rayjon organization which redistributes eye glasses for those in need, a donation bin for old eyeglasses will be present at the service. If you are attending and have glasses you no longer need or use, please consider bringing them to donate. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Soldiers' Memorial Hospital in Orillia through the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James St. E. Orillia. Messages of condolence are welcome at www.simcoefuneralhome.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 4 to Jan. 8, 2020