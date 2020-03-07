You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
RAYMOND EDGAR NOBLES December 16, 1927- February 25, 2020 Much loved father, grandfather, and great grandfather, passed away at Pioneer Elder Care in St. Catharines, Ontario on February 25, 2020 at the age of 92. He is survived by his devoted family: daughter, Julie (Kirk) Springett, and sons, Derek (Jacqueline) Nobles and Richard (Cheryl) Nobles. Six grandchildren, Erin(Christian) Pilgrim, Adam Springett, Roxy Nobles, Daniel Nobles, Charlotte Nobles and Andrew Nobles. Great-grandchildren Myla Pilgrim and Makenna Pilgrim. His dear brother Ged (Toni) Nobles, sister-in-law, Stella Little, and much loved nieces and nephews. Ray was predeceased by his adored wife of 63 years, Norma Louise Nobles (Hanna). Ray was born in Assiniboia, Saskatchewan and grew up in Edmonton. His business career with CIL and later Stauffer Chemical took him and his family across much of Canada and into the USA for a short time. One of the last moves was back to Toronto where he served as a Warden at St Paul's Church, Bloor Street for a number of years. He and Norma later retired to Minden, Ontario. Ray was fiercely proud of his Irish and United Empire Loyalist roots. Pursuant to Ray's wishes, Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Ray's life will take place at a later date. The family requests no flowers. Donations in Ray's memory are welcome to Highland Hills United Church or the Minden Hills Cultural Centre and can be arranged through the Gordon A. Monk Funeral Home Ltd., P.O. Box 427, Minden, Ontario K0M 2K0. www.gordonmonkfuneralhome.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 7 to Mar. 11, 2020
