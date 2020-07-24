|
RAYMOND M. FERRIS Raymond M. Ferris, Toronto artist, mathematician and statistician, died on July 14, 2020, one week before his 81st birthday from complications after back surgery. He will be sadly missed by his spouse, Leah Lambert. He was the beloved only child of Jean and Thomas Ferris who predeceased him. Born in Bridgeport, Connecticut on July 23, 1939, Ray played trumpet and was a part of his school's marching band. He graduated from the University of Connecticut and later earned a Master of Science degree from Iowa State University. Early in his career, Ray was on the team of NASA rocket scientists responsible for the successful return of the astronauts from the moon landing. New opportunities in his work later led him to live in New York City, Los Angeles, Vancouver, and Toronto. He also traveled throughout Europe and spent significant time in Portugal and London. In the mid 1980s Ray started his own successful business in Toronto, R.M.Ferris Research Consultants. He was still active in it at the time of his death. Ray studied art at the Selma Gundy School while living in New York City and soon created a portfolio of bold and colourful paintings. With advances in technology, he began experimenting with digital art and developed techniques to integrate his love for art, mathematics and computer technology. Soon music became a part of the mix and he collaborated with local musicians combining art forms. From his boyhood, Ray loved the theater and became an enthusiastic supporter of Toronto's theater scene. He was thrilled when Toronto musical, The Drowsy Chaperone, arrived on Broadway and his favourite local musical comedy writers, including his spouse's daughter, won Tony awards. A celebration of his life will be planned in Toronto at a future date. Donations in Ray's memory can be made to charities feeding the hungry or those supporting the arts community, including Second Harvest (https://secondharvest.ca) and The Actors Fund of Canada (https://afchelps.ca).
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 24 to July 28, 2020