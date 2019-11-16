You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
More Obituaries for Raymond CARL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Guy CARL

Raymond Guy CARL Obituary
RAYMOND GUY CARL Peacefully at home in Midhurst, surrounded by family, on October 29, 2019, in his 89th year. Graduate of Victoria University, University of Toronto, 1956. Actor, director, artist, musician, golfer, and retired secondary school math teacher, North York Board of Education. Raymond was a kind and gentle soul who gave willingly of his time to his students, directing student productions for many years. Dear brother of Garry (Mary), John (Carol), Nancy Low and the late June Pettipiere. Uncle Raymond will be fondly remembered by his many nieces and nephews. At his request, there will be no funeral.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 16 to Nov. 20, 2019
