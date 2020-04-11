|
RAYMOND IRVING HARDEN We celebrate the life of our beloved Raymond Irving Harden, who died peacefully at St. Clair O'Connor Community in Toronto on April 3, 2020, at 93 years of age. Loving husband of the late Lorraine Harden (nee Harkness), he is survived by daughter Lesley Rush (husband Rob), sons Barry Harden, and Craig Harden (wife Bonni). He is predeceased by sister Gwen, and brothers Paul and Robert. Born in Cooksville, Ontario, Raymond enlisted with the Royal Canadian Army during WWII from 1942-1945 and served with the Royal Canadian Army Service Corps, stationed in Dawson Creek, B.C. After the war, Raymond married his sweetheart Lorraine and raised a family in Don Mills. He worked for many years as a supply chain management supervisor with British American Oil, Gulf Oil, and later Petro Canada. Raymond loved the Ontario cottage country life and enjoyed many summers together with Lorraine and family at their cottage on Blackwater Lake. He lived by Christian values, with a generous, loving spirit, and he was always ready to lend a helping hand to family and friends. Raymond will be dearly missed by his children and their families, sisters-in- law, nieces and nephews, and his many friends. The family wishes to thank Dr. Abo Akintan, Mary Hoare, CEO, St. Clair O'Connor, and all the nursing home staff for their dedicated service and loving care for Raymond. Due to the ongoing pandemic, plans for a memorial service have been postponed until a later date to be announced. The family invites you to visit www.aftercare.org to share your memories of Raymond and express your condolences. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Clair O'Connor Community Foundation www.scoc.ca in memory of Raymond Harden.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 11 to Apr. 15, 2020