You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Aftercare Cremation & Burial Service Toronto
1097 O'Connor Drive
Toronto, ON M4B 2T5
(416) 440-8878
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond HARDEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond HARDEN


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond HARDEN Obituary
RAYMOND IRVING HARDEN We celebrate the life of our beloved Raymond Irving Harden, who died peacefully at St. Clair O'Connor Community in Toronto on April 3, 2020, at 93 years of age. Loving husband of the late Lorraine Harden (nee Harkness), he is survived by daughter Lesley Rush (husband Rob), sons Barry Harden, and Craig Harden (wife Bonni). He is predeceased by sister Gwen, and brothers Paul and Robert. Born in Cooksville, Ontario, Raymond enlisted with the Royal Canadian Army during WWII from 1942-1945 and served with the Royal Canadian Army Service Corps, stationed in Dawson Creek, B.C. After the war, Raymond married his sweetheart Lorraine and raised a family in Don Mills. He worked for many years as a supply chain management supervisor with British American Oil, Gulf Oil, and later Petro Canada. Raymond loved the Ontario cottage country life and enjoyed many summers together with Lorraine and family at their cottage on Blackwater Lake. He lived by Christian values, with a generous, loving spirit, and he was always ready to lend a helping hand to family and friends. Raymond will be dearly missed by his children and their families, sisters-in- law, nieces and nephews, and his many friends. The family wishes to thank Dr. Abo Akintan, Mary Hoare, CEO, St. Clair O'Connor, and all the nursing home staff for their dedicated service and loving care for Raymond. Due to the ongoing pandemic, plans for a memorial service have been postponed until a later date to be announced. The family invites you to visit www.aftercare.org to share your memories of Raymond and express your condolences. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Clair O'Connor Community Foundation www.scoc.ca in memory of Raymond Harden.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 11 to Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -