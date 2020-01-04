|
|
RAYMOND HENRY LITT (July 21, 1924 - December 5, 2019) Raymond was raised in Hanover, Ontario, the eldest son of six children born to Elsie Mae (neé Tindall) and Reuben Henry Litt. He and his three brothers spent their youth fishing the Saugeen River and hunting the local marshes, fields and woods to help put food on the table during the Depression. The local Lutheran church fostered a love of music-he would sing in musicals and choirs throughout his life. At seventeen Ray quit his job in a hosiery factory to join the RCAF. Trained as a fighter pilot, he transferred to the Royal Fleet Air Arm to serve as a convoy escort carrier pilot. Following the war, Ray enrolled in Victoria College at the University of Toronto. After graduating with a B.Sc. he attended the Ontario College of Education in Toronto, where he met Jane Merilyn Hildebrand. After marrying in 1953, they settled in Vankleek Hill, Ontario, where Ray taught high school science. Their sons David and Andy were born there; two more children, Paul and Margaret, followed after they moved to Port Perry in 1957. Ray was science department head and later vice principal at the local high school before moving to a vice-principalship at Anderson C.V.I. in Whitby. Over the years his extracurricular work included coaching football, leading 4H, and commanding the cadet corps. In his free time Ray pursued his passions of hunting and fishing. His woodlore, fly-tying and marksmanship were well known amongst local enthusiasts. After he retired, he and Jane moved to a country property and travelled extensively in Canada and abroad. Ray enjoyed sharing his knowledge of the outdoors with his grandchildren during summers at the family cottage. While impressed by his ability to read the weather, they most appreciated his droll observations, shaggy dog stories, excruciatingly bad puns, and spirited renditions of Dunderbeck's Machine, complete with sound effects. "Grampa," one of them pronounced, "is the funniest guy I know." Ray died peacefully in the presence of family at Northumberland Hospital on December 5, 2019, a month after the death of his beloved wife of over 66 years. "I have slipped the surly bonds of earth/And danced the skies on laughter-silvered wings."
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 4 to Jan. 8, 2020