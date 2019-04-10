You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
R.S. Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
North York, ON M2M 3W9
(416) 221-1159
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
R.S. Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
North York, ON M2M 3W9
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
R.S. Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
North York, ON M2M 3W9
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
R.S. Kane
6150 Yonge St
RAYMOND LEONARD TENNYSON PARKER, C.P.A It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Ray at Sunnybrook Hospital K- wing on April 8, 2019 in his 81st year. Beloved husband of Beverley, devoted and proud father of Kathy (Victor) and Laura (Brad), cherished Papa of Rachel, Haiden, Cole and Mackenzie, dear brother of Len. Ray will be missed by many loving friends and family. Celebration of life will be held at R.S. Kane (6150 Yonge St) on Saturday, April 13th at 10:00 a.m. Visitation to be held on Friday, April 12th from 2 - 4 p.m. and 7 - 9 p.m. If desired, donations to The Christian Blind Mission would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made through: www.rskane.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 10 to Apr. 14, 2019
